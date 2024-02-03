Know why Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie are fighting over French winery

Feb 03, 2024

What's the story Brad Pitt has emerged victorious in the latest round of an ongoing legal dispute with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, concerning their $500M French winery, Château Miraval, reported Page Six. The high-profile case revolves around the ownership of the 1,300-acre estate, which the former couple acquired jointly in 2008. The Moneyball star argued in California and Luxembourg courts for a controlling stake in Château Miraval after Jolie sold her shares to Russian vodka brand owner Yuri Shefler.

Stakes

Backgrounder: Pitt claimed majority stake in French winery

Initially, Pitt owned a 60% stake in Château Miraval, while Jolie held 40%. The couple got married at the winery in 2014, and as part of their wedding, Pitt gifted Jolie an extra 10%, making it a 50-50 asset. However, following their split in 2016, Pitt claimed that he still owned 60% of the company, saying Jolie's agreement with Shefler was invalid.

Court ruling

Luxembourg court ruled in favor of Pitt

A Luxembourg court reportedly ruled that the extra 10% of the winery reverts to Pitt until a final decision is made. A source told Page Six, "For now, he maintains a 60-40 [split]. This means he "maintains control of [the winery] until probably another year, or more," as the legal battle continues. This ruling is not final, and the case is expected to proceed in both California and Luxembourg courts.

Allegations

Earlier, Jolie's countersuit alleged abuse by Pitt

In 2022, Jolie's legal team, in a countersuit against Pitt, stated negotiations for selling her business interest collapsed when he compelled her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. It prevented her from publicly addressing Pitt's alleged emotional and physical abuse toward her and their children. The countersuit alleged that during a 2016 incident on a private jet, "Pitt choked one of [their six] children and struck another in the face." He also allegedly "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her."

Aftermath

Aftermath of incident, turbulent journey thereafter

Pitt and Jolie's relationship has been marred by allegations of abuse and accusations of coerced non-disclosure agreements. The private jet incident involving the FBI did not lead to charges, as at that time Jolie chose not to press them. Subsequently, a judge granted Pitt 50-50 custody of their kids following a closed-door trial. While they continue to co-parent, the ongoing legal saga surrounding the French winery has once again thrust their case into the spotlight.