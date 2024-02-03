Sivakarthikeyan has completed 12 years in films!

What's the story Fan-favorite Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan stepped into showbiz on this day 12 years ago through Marina, directed by Pandiraj. Since then, his career has been on a constant upward trajectory, and the actor-dubbing artist has taken up varying roles in films across genres. On his work anniversary, here is a roundup of some of his best projects. Come, get soaked in nostalgia right away!

#1

'Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga'

Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, a political comedy film directed by Pandiraj, starred Sivakarthikeyan as Ranga Murugan, an unemployed young man who aspires to try his luck in politics. The hugely successful film also derived its strength from the performances of Vimal, Bindu Madhavi, Regina Cassandra, and Delhi Ganesh. It was later remade in Kannada as Katte. You can stream the film on ZEE5.

#2

'Ethir Neechal'

Ethir Neechal—streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and YouTube—was directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Tamil superstar Dhanush, who also appeared in the film's song Local Boys. Sivakarthikeyan essayed a character named Kunjithapadam, a young man who is embarrassed by his name since it is considered a euphemism for male genitals. Priya Anand, Ravi Prakash, and Manobala were also featured in it.

#3

'Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam'

Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam's success was such that it spawned two remakes—Adyaksha in Kannada and Current Theega in Telugu. Powered by an ensemble comprising Sathyaraj, Sri Divya, Soori, Rajendran, and Swaminathan, VVS marked Ponram's directorial debut. "An aimless youth falls for a girl with a trigger-happy father," is how IMDb describes the comedy-romance drama. It won him Entertainer of the Year at the Vijay Awards.

#4

'Maaveeran'

Maaveeran, a superhero comedy film, catapulted Sivakarthikeyan to pan-Indian recognition due to its arrival on Amazon Prime Video after its successful theatrical run. IMDb describes it as follows, "A cowardly cartoonist starts being 'controlled' by a cartoon action figure and takes on a corrupt politician." Co-starring Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Semmalar Annam, and Yogi Babu, Maaveeran has a rare 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.