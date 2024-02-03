Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' is slated for release in the latter half of 2025

Ranbir Kapoor set for 60-day 'Ramayana' shoot starting March

By Tanvi Gupta 06:41 pm Feb 03, 202406:41 pm

What's the story Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly gearing up for his next venture, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, following the immense success of Animal. In this epic saga, he will take on the role of Lord Rama. The film, also featuring Sai Pallavi, is slated to commence production in March. According to ETimes, Ramayana will predominantly be shot on sets in Mumbai, with Kapoor dedicating 60 days to the shooting schedule.

Context

Why does this story matter?

While Kapoor and Pallavi are reportedly set to portray Ram and Sita, respectively, the casting for other key characters is yet to be officially confirmed. Reports are swirling that Sunny Deol has been approached for portraying Lorf Hanuman. Additionally, filmmaker Tiwari is in advanced discussions with Lara Dutta to play Kaikeyi, while Vijay Sethupathi is being considered for the significant role of Vibhishan, Ravana's brother. If this star cast comes to fruition, the film is poised to be massive.

Overseas schedule

'KGF' fame Yash to join Kapoor in London shoot schedule

Per ETimes, after wrapping up the 60-day Mumbai shoot, the Ramayana team will head to London to film the Lanka segment of the epic. This overseas schedule will also last around 60 days, during which KGF fame Yash will join Kapoor on set. Yash's role has not been disclosed yet, while he is rumored to play Ravan. Notably, the film is slated for release in the latter half of 2025.

Preparations

Kapoor gives up alcohol, meat in preparation for role

In preparation for his role as Lord Ram, Kapoor willingly gave up alcohol and non-vegetarian food and even avoided late-night parties. Sources close to the actor said that his decision was not just for public image but stemmed from his commitment to embodying the purity of his character. While working on Ramayana, Kapoor maintained a "disciplined lifestyle," completely abstaining from meat and alcohol consumption.

Insights

Kapoor has other upcoming projects to look forward to

Besides Ramayana, Kapoor has a slew of projects in the works. He has signed on for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, which is set to hit theaters on Christmas 2025. Additionally, Kapoor is part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and the second and third installments of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It remains to be seen which of these films will make it to the big screen first.

