Rahman defends reviving dead singers using AI for 'Lal Salaam'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:59 pm Feb 03, 202405:59 pm

What's the story Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman recently experimented with artificial intelligence (AI) to bring back the voices of two late singers for Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Lal Salaam. These singers included Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. Rahman's use of AI, however, drew mixed reactions from people. But now, in a recent interview, he has defended the move by calling his experiment "70% successful." He said he had obtained permission from the singers' families and compensated them for using the recreated voices.

Reason behind using AI

Here's what made Rahman use AI

The idea of using AI to recreate voices came to Rahman after observing people sharing clips on TikTok and Instagram. He told BBC, "One of my assistants, who started a company, was testing out timeless voices, and he sent me a sample of one of the singers who passed away, whom I introduced to the industry." Aishwaryaa, the director of Lal Salaam, was also searching for a unique voice, and Rahman believed the recreated voice would fit the bill.

On paying families

How families responded to Rahman's initiative

Rahman stated the families of the late singers were both surprised and pleased with the initiative. He shared, "The kid said, 'I'm very happy that my dad is being remembered and getting this compensation.'" The musical maestro emphasized that technology should benefit humanity without taking away jobs. He added they had sought the families' permission, paid them, and also kept them in the loop about the lyrics and tunes. "In a way, I felt my conscience is clear," he said.

Social media reactions

Netizens are divided over Rahman's AI act

The use of AI to recreate voices has sparked mixed reactions online. Some users applauded Rahman for using technology to revive timeless voices, while others criticized it as disrespectful. Moreover, a section of netizens opined it would limit opportunities for emerging talents in the music industry. Some commented on how such moves potentially set a dangerous precedent, while others expressed gratitude to Rahman for demonstrating how technology can be used to bring back timeless voices.

About 'Lal Salaam'

Everything to know about the film

Helmed by Aishwaryaa, Lal Salaam will feature Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leading roles, while her superstar father, Rajinikanth, will be seen in an extended cameo. The film's audio launch was held on January 26 at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai. The event, comprising the cast's speeches and Rahman's performance, too, will be broadcast on Sun TV on Sunday.