What's the story After wrapping up a four-day stint on her The Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, Taylor Swift jetted off to Super Bowl LVIII to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Rocking a chic all-black outfit, Swift entered Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium in the company of her close friends, Hollywood actor Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice. The support squad expanded to Kelce's parents, as well as his brother, Jason, and his wife, Kylie.

Despite the 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Vegas, Swift managed to make it back to the US just in time for Sunday's big game, having performed in Tokyo at what would have been 1:00am Vegas time. Swift's regular presence at Kelce's games has sparked a cultural sensation, drawing her massive fan base to NFL viewership and driving up sales of game tickets, jerseys, memorabilia, and streaming subscriptions.

A swarm of cameras captured Swift, Ice Spice, and Lively as they made their way to a luxury booth. Ice Spice, who collaborated with Swift on the Grammy-nominated remix of Karma, has been spotted with the pop star at events like the MTV Video Music Awards in September. Swift and Lively's friendship dates back to 2015, and notably, Lively made her directorial debut in 2021 by directing a music video for Swift's track I Bet You Think About Me.

The bond between Swift and Lively is unbreakable—a fact well-known to Swifties. Interestingly, Lively was present at the Chiefs-Jets match in October—the second game Swift attended after publicly confirming her relationship with Kelce. Their strong camaraderie was evident when Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds unfollowed Swift's ex-partner, Joe Alwyn, following their split, too. Swift has reciprocated her love time and again. In the song Betty from the album Folklore, she included the names James and Inez—names of Lively's children.

Swift and her beau shared a heartwarming moment when the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers at the game. The viral moment captured Swift giving her tight-end boyfriend a giant kiss amid the jubilant atmosphere surrounded by Kelce's team and the cheering crowd. Expressing her enthusiasm, Swift exclaimed, "Oh, my God," as she embraced Kelce with a big hug and showered him with multiple smooches.