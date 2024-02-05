Best biopics as per IMDb ratings

By Namrata Ganguly

What's the story Be it legendary musicians, actors, activists, political leaders, sportspersons, or even notorious criminals or gangsters, the stories of real-life figures who have shaped our world have always intrigued us. This collection brings together the best IMDb-rated biopics, each a masterful portrayal of real people who altered the course of events for better or for the worse. Take a look.

#1

'Schindler's List' (1993)- 9/10

Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List is a powerful Holocaust drama based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved over a thousand Polish Jews from Nazi persecution during World War II. With haunting cinematography and intense performances, it explores themes of humanity, morality, and the impact of individual actions in the face of profound atrocities. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

#2

'Goodfellas' (1990)- 8.7/10

Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas is a gritty and intense crime drama that chronicles the rise and fall of mobster Henry Hill. Ray Liotta delivers a compelling performance as Hill, alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. The unforgettable cinematic masterpiece masterfully captures the allure and consequences of a life in organized crime, blending stylized storytelling, dynamic characters, and a pulsating soundtrack.

#3

'The Pianist' (2002)- 8.5/10

Roman Polanski's The Pianist is a poignant and harrowing tale set in Nazi-occupied Warsaw. Adrien Brody delivers a powerful performance as Władysław Szpilman, a Jewish pianist striving for survival during the Holocaust. The movie skillfully depicts the horrors of war, human resilience, and the transformative power of music. It received critical acclaim, including three Academy Awards, including Brody's win for Best Actor.

#4

'The Intouchables' (2011)- 8.5/10

The Intouchables is a heartwarming French film directed by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano. It tells the true story of an unlikely friendship between Philippe, a quadriplegic aristocrat, and Driss, his caregiver from the Parisian suburbs. The film explores themes of compassion, friendship, and breaking societal and racial barriers. It became a global success, celebrated for its touching narrative and strong performances.

#5

'Amadeus' (1984)- 8.4/10

Amadeus, directed by Miloš Forman, is a visually stunning and emotionally rich biographical drama. It explores the tumultuous relationship between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a prolific yet eccentric composer, and Antonio Salieri, a jealous and mediocre musician. Fueled by exceptional performances, particularly by Tom Hulce and F. Murray Abraham, it delves into the themes of genius, envy, and the pursuit of artistic greatness.