Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' stable on Day 12

By Aikantik Bag 11:26 am Feb 21, 202411:26 am

What's the story Romantic comedies have once again made their way into Bollywood after being written off as a redundant genre a few years ago. Interestingly, this genre is a much-needed breather amid the plethora of high-octane actioners and thrillers. The recently released rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor, has also been performing well and has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally.

Marching toward Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 2.1 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 62.55 crore in India. In its second week, the movie has remained stable and the makers aim to hold the momentum on weekdays. The cast also includes Kriti Sanon, Rakesh Bedi, Dharmendra, Rajesh Kumar, and Dimple Kapadia, among others.

