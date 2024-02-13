'Jawan' is currently streaming on Netflix

What's the story Atlee is currently basking in the glory of Jawan starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The director took to social media and shared glimpses from the ASTRA Awards recently where the action drama was nominated in the Best International Feature category. This also marked the film's first Hollywood nod. Jawan, featuring Khan, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone, became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Atlee and Priya Atlee attended the event

Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee were spotted on the red carpet on the awards night, posing for pictures and engaging with the media. Atlee looked dapper in a sleek tuxedo, while Priya chose a stylish white outfit. Jawan turned out to be the only Indian film nominated in the Best International Feature category at the ASTRA Awards. Atlee expressed, "Thank you Astra awards 2024 For Jawan Thank you @iamsrk sir @gaurikhan Mam @RedChilliesEnt ,my team and @priyaatlee."

