Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor and Best Actor (Critics) Awards, respectively

Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2024: Meet the winners

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:18 am Feb 21, 202411:18 am

What's the story The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were held in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The awards ceremony was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shahid Kapoor, and many others in attendance. Among the films that bagged the top honors were Jawan and Animal. As for the Best Actor award, Khan won it for Jawan, whereas Vicky Kaushal was presented the Best Actor (Critics) trophy for his role in Sam Bahadur.

Khan's winning speech

'I'm greedy': Khan said while accepting honor

After winning the Best Actor award, Khan thanked the jury for finding him worthy of the award. Expressing gratitude, he said that he had not won the award in a long time and thought that he might not win it this time. "I am extremely happy. I like awards and I'm a bit greedy too," Khan said, while accepting the award.

Kaushal mentions Manekshaw family

Kaushal dedicated his award to Indian Army

Kaushal, who essayed Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's role in the eponymous biographical drama, dedicated his award to the Indian Army. He also thanked the Manekshaw family. "It's a huge honor, and I would like to express my gratitude to my director Meghna Gulzar, my producer Ronnie Screwala, and the entire team of Sam Bahadur, " he said in a video message "I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the family of [Manekshaw] for their assistance, love, and support," Kaushal added.

Winners' list

Other winners of DPIFF Awards 2024

Besides Khan and Kaushal, Nayanthara won the Best Actress award for Jawan, whereas Mukerji was the Best Actress (Critics) winner. Sandeep Reddy Vanga was adjudged as the Best Director for Animal, while Bobby Deol bagged Best Actor in a Negative Role for the same film. Other award winners included Best Music Director for Anirudh Ravichander (Jawan), Best Playback Singer (Male) to Varun Jain (Tere Vaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke), Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry for Moushumi Chatterjee.

More about DPIFF Awards

Kapoor Khan reportedly ignored Kapoor at event

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was also present at the awards event. According to reports and paparazzi videos doing rounds on social media, it seemed she ignored her ex-boyfriend, Kapoor, and walked past him. The latter was posing for the media on the red carpet along with the director duo Raj & DK. The Jab We Met co-stars began dating in 2004 and eventually broke up three years later, in 2007.