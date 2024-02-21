An investigation by Mumbai's Khar Police is underway

Vidya Balan files FIR against fake online accounts promising work

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:26 am Feb 21, 202410:26 am

What's the story Bollywood star Vidya Balan has filed a first information report (FIR) against an unknown individual for creating fake Instagram and Gmail accounts in her name. These fraudulent accounts were even used to offer job opportunities to people from the film industry. The situation came to light when Balan's close connection in the industry informed her about someone pretending to be her and starting a ﻿WhatsApp conversation to discuss work.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The fraudulent job offers that were made under Balan's name have caused distress to the actor. According to reports, Mumbai's Khar Police has launched a probe into a matter which is underway. Although Balan has filed an FIR, the case highlights the darker side of the internet and serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance in protecting one's online presence and identity.

Alert regarding fraud

Actor was alerted by acquaintances

On January 16, an acquaintance of Balan informed her that they had received a message on WhatsApp from a number claiming to be the actor. They even wanted to discuss work with her acquaintance. However, Balan eventually clarified to them that the number was not hers. Moreover, between January 17 and 19, several other industry acquaintances warned her about her fake Instagram handle (vidya.balan.pvt) and a bogus Gmail account (vidyabalanspeaks@gmail.com).

Legal action

Case registered under Information Technology Act

After learning about her fake online accounts, Balan took action and filed a case under the Information Technology (IT) Act against an unidentified person. On Monday (February 19), she submitted a written application to the Khar Police Station through her manager, Aditi Sandhu. Following a preliminary inquiry, the police registered an FIR under section 66(C) of the IT Act, which deals with dishonestly using another person's unique identification features.

Upcoming work

Meanwhile, Balan to be part of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Balan is set to return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa film franchise in her iconic role as Manjulika. She will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan for the third Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie. Notably, Balan played the lead in the original film alongside Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to go on floors next month. It will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.