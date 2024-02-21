Sophie Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones'

Happy birthday, Sophie Turner: Best roles other than Sansa Stark

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Feb 21, 202404:10 am

What's the story Sophie Turner turned 28 on Wednesday. Turner was only 14 years old when she started her acting career as Sansa Stark in the acclaimed series Game of Thrones. The role, which is considered to be her best to date, brought her immense popularity and also an Emmy Award nomination. On her birthday, we bring you her best roles other than that of Stark.

Next Article

#1

Erica in 'Do Revenge'

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's comedy movie Do Revenge featured Turner as Erica. She played a young and spoilt rich woman. It also starred Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. The teen black comedy was released in 2022 on Netflix and is said to be loosely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train.

#2

Jean Grey in 'X-Men' series

Turner was also cast in the X-Men film series. She played Jean Grey's role in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. Her character revolves around an incarnation of Grey who isn't aware of her powers and while trying to figure them out, makes some bad decisions. Turner gave one of her best performances, and the role brought her critical acclaim from critics and audiences.

#3

Jane in 'Survive'

Mark Pellington's 2022 series, Survive, is an adventure thriller about the only two survivors of a plane crash who are stranded on a snow-covered mountain. It stars Turner as Jane and Corey Hawkins as Paul. Although Jane and Paul survive the crash, more hurdles come in their way of survival. Turner's performance was met with critical appreciation.

#4

Adeline in 'The Thirteenth Tale'

An adaptation of Diane Setterfield's 2006 gothic novel by the same name, The Thirteenth Tale is a British movie directed by James Kent. Turner plays the younger Vida Winter aka Adeline March, who is a writer and through her biography, narrates her tragic past with her twin sister Emmeline March. Antonia Clarke essayed the other twin sister, young Emmeline.