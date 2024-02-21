All the movies hitting theaters this week

What's the story February has been relatively calm after January's massive releases like Fighter, Guntur Kaaram, and Hanu-Man. However, following the spectacular performances of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bramayugam, and Lal Salaam, the cinematic landscape is set for another exciting Friday. As the weekend approaches, five new titles are ready for their big-screen debuts on Friday (February 23). Will these rule the box office?

#1

'Article 370'

Yami Gautam Dhar is gearing up to impress audiences with her role as Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer in Article 370. According to IMDb, the plot unfolds after the 2016 Kashmir unrest, where local agent Haksar is chosen for a secret mission by Rajeshwari (Priyamani) to quell terrorism. It'll also focus on the government's decision to abolition Article 370. It's an Aditya Dhar-produced project.

#2

'Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa'

Vidyut Jammwal is set to grace screens with his action-packed sports thriller, Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa. Reuniting with director Aditya Datt after their 2019 hit Commando 3, the film will star Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. Produced by Jammwal and Action Hero Films, this highly-anticipated movie is poised to be massive, featuring international action choreographers from Spain, South Africa, Italy, and Germany.

#3

'All India Rank'

A gripping journey into the world of IIT entrance exams awaits you this Friday! Marking Varun Grover's directorial debut, the movie, as suggested by the trailer, promises an emotional journey, depicting the challenges faced by a 17-year-old preparing for the rigorous IIT exams. With a cast including Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, and Sheeba Chaddha, the movie underscores determination in adversity.

#4

'A Game of Two Halves'

Directed by British-Asian filmmaker Khayam Khan, the Indo-British sports drama A Game of Two Halves is slated to hit theaters this Friday. Set in the UK and India, the film follows the coming-of-age journey of Sanjay, a British student who discovers his true self while teaching soccer to underprivileged children in Hyderabad. Saaj Raja, Harish Khanna, Lucy Jackson, and Swaroopa Ghosh lead the cast.

#5

'Siddharth Roy'

Directed by V. Yeshasvi, Telugu film Siddharth Roy has created a significant buzz ahead of its release as it marks the highly-anticipated debut of former child actor Deepak Saroj. Yeshasvi, along with Anwar Mohammed and Ludhir Byreddy, have crafted the screenplay. With a bold and emotionally charged storyline, netizens have compared Siddharth Roy to the popular Sandeep Reddy Vanga﻿ film Arjun Reddy.