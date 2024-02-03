Akshay Kumar's 'Shambhu' to drop on this date

Akshay Kumar turns singer with 'Shambhu': Release date revealed

By Tanvi Gupta 09:49 pm Feb 03, 202409:49 pm

What's the story Akshay Kumar is all set to mesmerize his fans with his upcoming spiritually charged music video titled Shambhu. Besides featuring in it, he is set to turn a singer with Shambhu. He has joined Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Vikram Montrose on vocals, while Abhinav Shekhar penned the lyrics. On Saturday, a video teaser promised to take viewers on a spiritual journey guided by Kumar's devout character. The song is scheduled to be released on the Times Music YouTube Channel on Monday.

Why does this story matter?

Kumar, renowned for his rapid film releases, seems to be adopting a more measured approach in 2024. Recently, he wrapped the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He is also filming for the comic caper Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome film franchise under Ahmed Khan's direction. Also, Kumar is slated to appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, scheduled for an August 15 release this year.

'Shambhu' poster, motion teaser encapsulate divine atmosphere

Kumar revealed a Shambhu poster on Saturday, displaying his heartfelt devotion as a Shiv Bhakt and paying homage to Lord Shiva. Dressed in traditional attire, he fully embraces the essence of a Shiv Bhakt, complete with the sacred Tripundra tilak, Rudraksha beads, a nose ring, and a Trishul—a symbol of Shiva worship. Sharing the teaser on X/Twitter, Kumar wrote, "Jai Mahakal. Shambhu song video releasing on 5th February, 2024 (sic)."

Take a look at the teaser here

Kumar's upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Meanwhile, in an exciting first, Kumar and Tiger Shroff will co-star in the upcoming action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The team recently wrapped up filming in Jordan. Kumar has been actively sharing updates on the movie via social media and recently posted a humorous behind-the-scenes photo from their time in Jordan. The film, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar, is set to hit theaters on Eid 2024.

Kumar recently made headlines due to deepfake video

Recently, Kumar was in the news as a deepfake video of him went viral. The fabricated video showed the Rowdy Rathore actor endorsing a game application. He was seen saying, "Do you like to play too? I advise you to download this application and try the aviator game. This is the popular slot all over the world that everyone plays here." Previously, deepfake content of celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna and pop singer Taylor Swift also went viral.