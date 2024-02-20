The baby boy was born last week, revealed the couple

Anushka Sharma welcomes 2nd child, baby boy, with Virat Kohli!

Feb 20, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and star India cricketer Virat Kohli have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy! The power couple took to social media to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy late on Tuesday. Back in September 2023, reports started making the rounds that they were expecting their second child. However, the duo did not confirm anything at the time.

Baby was born last week, reveals couple

In a social media statement, Sharma and Kohli revealed the baby boy, whom they named Akaay, was born on Thursday (February 15). They wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay." Seeking blessings and good wishes, they added, "We request you to kindly respect our privacy."

Sharma, Kohli share same statement to announce baby's arrival

Fans, celebrities congratulate Sharma, Kohli

As soon as the couple shared the announcement post, fans and celebrities took to the comments sections to congratulate Sharma and Kohli. Actor Alia Bhatt wrote, "How beautiful! Congratulations," along with a black heart emoji. Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor, among others, also wished the couple the best.

Look at Virushka's relationship timeline

Kohli reportedly fell in love with Sharma while shopping for an advertisement campaign in 2013. After dating for years, they tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, and have emerged as one of the most loved Indian celebrity couples. Lovingly called "Virushka" by fans, the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, over three years after marriage in January 2021.

When de Villiers revealed Sharma-Kohli's 2nd pregnancy, later backtracked

Earlier in February, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers revealed that Kohli and Sharma were expecting their second child. This came during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel when he talked about Kohli's absence from the Test series against England. However, later in a separate interview, de Villiers went back on his words and apologized for spreading "false information" about the couple.