Birthday special: Upcoming films of Arjun Kapoor

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's upcoming films on his 37th birthday.

Arjun Kapoor is among the popular Bollywood stars today. He made his debut in the film Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra back in 2012 under the Yash Raj Films banner. Since then, the actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his performances. On Kapoor's 37th birthday, we take a look at some of his upcoming projects.

#1 'Ek Villain Returns'

Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain Returns is going to be very different from the first installment Ek Villain, which was released in 2014. This time, the makers plan to go with different actors, characters, and plot compared to the first one. The film will star Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It is scheduled to release on July 29.

#2 'The Lady Killer'

Kapoor also has another thriller lined up. He will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar for the first time in the upcoming film The Lady Killer. Recently, the actors wrapped up their Himachal Pradesh school schedule on June 16. Helmed by Ajay Bahl and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh, the film is likely to be released in October 2022.

#3 'Kaneda'

Navdeep Singh's upcoming directorial Kaneda will star Kapoor alongside actor Anushka Sharma. Reportedly, the film's title is inspired by the often-heard Punjabi pronunciation of the country Canada, as per an inside source. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role. The makers are yet to announce a release date for the film.

#4 'Kuttey'

Next in the pipeline is Aasmaan Bhardwaj's debut directorial Kuttey. The film is co-written by Aasmaan and his father Vishal Bhardwaj. It will also star Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, and Radhika Madan. In a previous interview with IANS, Kapoor said, "A film like Kuttey comes where you have to let go of all inhibitions and really go deep into playing the character."