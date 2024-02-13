'Sarfira' is slated to release on July 12

What's the story The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is known for starring in multiple films in a calendar year and 2024 is no different. He recently unveiled the title and release date of his much-anticipated film titled Sarfira featuring Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. Kumar excitedly shared a video on Instagram showcasing him riding a motorbike and posing near an airplane with "Deccan" emblazoned on it. The film will hit the theaters on July 12.

Helmed by acclaimed director Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is said to be a remake of Kongara's 2020 Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, inspired by the life of G.R. Gopinath, the visionary founder of Air Deccan. The gripping script for Sarfira is penned by Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, with Pooja Tolani contributing the dialogues. Previously, the movie was tentatively called Start Up. The project is co-produced by Jyotika and Suriya.

