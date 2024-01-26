'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay-Tiger celebrate Republic Day in Jordan
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently filming their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is set for release in April. The film's teaser has received rave responses, and fans are eagerly waiting. Now, on Republic Day, the duo shared a patriotic video on social media. The clip shows the actors running with the Indian flag in hand. This sneak peek into their on-screen camaraderie has generated excitement for the highly anticipated film.
Kumar's endearing note on Republic Day
Kumar and Shroff are in Jordan, filming a song sequence for the movie. In the video, Kumar donned an all-black outfit, while Tiger wore a white shirt and beige pants. The national song Vande Mataram can also be heard playing in the background. The Khiladi actor penned, "New India, new confidence, new vision—our time has come. Happy Republic Day!" The clip has received immense praise from fans and followers in the comment section.