Box office collection: 'Main Atal Hoon' crashes amid 'Fighter' craze
Biopics have proven to be lucrative projects over the years, and many actors have donned some iconic roles too. The powerhouse of talent, Pankaj Tripathi, hopped on the biopic bandwagon with the recently released Main Atal Hoon. However, in the last few days, the movie has crashed badly at the box office. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Failing to breach the Rs. 10 crore mark in India
The Ravi Jadhav directorial earned Rs. 14 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.86 crore in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and failed to gain momentum on the commercial front. With Fighter's release, the biopic's revival appears bleak. The cast includes Piyush Mishra and Rajesh Khatri, among others.