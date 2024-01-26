What's the story

Biopics have proven to be lucrative projects over the years, and many actors have donned some iconic roles too. The powerhouse of talent, Pankaj Tripathi, hopped on the biopic bandwagon with the recently released Main Atal Hoon. However, in the last few days, the movie has crashed badly at the box office. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.