Tom Cruise goes official with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 03:03 pm Feb 13, 2024

What's the story Tom Cruise has reportedly found love again! The 61-year-old Hollywood star is in a relationship with 36-year-old Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, as per the Daily Mail. A source close to Khayrova shared with the portal that "their relationship is common knowledge among her friends." Rumors of their romance first began in late 2023 when they were seen together at a party in London's Mayfair district.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Renowned as one of Hollywood's leading men, Cruise has been linked with several famous figures off-screen. The Jack Reacher star has been married three times—with Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. After a December 2020 report suggested a romance with his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell, a June 2022 report indicated a breakup. In 2023, Cruise was reported to have been involved with Khayrova.

Insights

First, know who Khayrova is

Khayrova, originally from Russia and now living in London, has a background in modeling and ties to Russian high society. She is the daughter of Rinat Khayrova, a member of the Russian Military Police. Previously married to business tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov, with whom she has two children, Khayrova separated from him in 2022. Tsetkov commented on her relationship with Cruise, saying, "I'm happy for her, I wish her all the best."

Time together

Cruise has been staying at his girlfriend's apartment: Report

The actor has allegedly been staying at Khayrova's luxurious Knightsbridge apartment in London. A source reportedly mentioned: "They've grown very close over the past few weeks but they take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy." The couple was recently present at a gala dinner supporting London's Air Ambulance Charity, where Prince William was the guest of honor.

Past relationships

Cruise's children are 'thrilled to witness their father in love'

Cruise's eldest children Isabella and Connor are reportedly supportive of his new relationship, and are "thrilled to witness their father finding love again." For those unaware, the Top Gun: Maverick star is a father of three. He embraced parenthood during his marriage to Kidman. After facing challenges conceiving, the couple adopted daughter Isabella and son Connor in 1992 and 1995, respectively. Cruise also shares a daughter, Suri, with his third wife Holmes, who they welcomed in 2006.