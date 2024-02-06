Check out best 'Frankenstein' films

Essential 'Frankenstein' flicks to catch before 'Lisa Frankenstein' arrives

By Tanvi Gupta 08:00 pm Feb 06, 202408:00 pm

What's the story There has been a rich history of Frankenstein movies since Mary Shelley's novel came out in 1818. The latest addition is the horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein—scheduled for a Friday release. Set in 1989, it follows Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton)—a goth teenager—attempting to bring a Victorian-era corpse back to life. Before it hits the screen, let's gather a century's worth of cinema inspired by Shelley's novel.

Next Article

#1

'The Bride of Frankenstein' (1935)

Directed by James Whale, this tragicomic sequel to 1931's Son of Frankenstein picks up where the first film left off. Capturing a weird narrative, Boris Karloff's Frankenstein learns to speak and attempts to make friends but ends up wreaking havoc. The cast is joined by Ernest Thesiger as Doctor Pretorius—whose campy character convinces the baron to build a girlfriend for the monster.

#2

'Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein' (1948)

In a departure from the traditional horror tone, this Frankenstein movie combines humor in the story. Starring Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, the film follows two baggage clerks delivering crates to McDougal's House of Horrors, unaware that they contain Dracula (Bela Lugosi) and Frankenstein's Monster (Glenn Strange). Directed by Charles Barton, the movie successfully blends comedy with the iconic characters's depth without undermining them.

#3

'The Revenge of Frankenstein' (1958)

Dr. Frankenstein (Peter Cushing) escapes execution with the aid of his devoted hunchback, Karl (Oscar Quitak), in this Frankenstein installment, directed by Terence Fisher. Adopting a new identity, the scientist embarks on a new experiment, attempting to transplant a living brain into a fresh body. Karl willingly volunteers, leading to unforeseen consequences. The film boasts an atmospheric musical score that enhances the overall experience.

#4

'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

In this comedic take on the Frankenstein legacy, Gene Wilder stars as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein—Victor Frankenstein's grandson. Upon inheriting his grandfather's estate, he encounters Igor (Marty Feldman), whose grandfather worked for Victor. Discovering Victor's experiments in an old book, Frederick decides to continue the legacy. With witty dialogue and an imaginative plot, the movie captivates audiences with its humorous approach to the classic tale.

#5

'Frankenstein' (2015)

In Bernard Rose's Frankenstein adaptation, the narrative unfolds from the perspective of the monster in modern-day LA. Created through a 3D printer, the once-handsome man faces rejection from his scientist "parents" (Danny Huston and Carrie-Anne Moss) due to a disfiguring skin condition. Xavier Samuel delivers an incredible portrayal of the tragic creature, navigating a world where he is mistreated by law enforcement and vigilantes.