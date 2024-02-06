Laura Dern's best Hollywood movies

'Jurassic Park' to 'Marriage Story': Laura Dern's best roles

By Namrata Ganguly 09:00 pm Feb 06, 2024

What's the story In a career spanning over five decades, Laura Dern has shown a tremendous range as an actor as she performed in numerous commercial successes and blockbusters as well as critically acclaimed movies. Dern received her first Oscar for her performance in Noah Baumbach's 2019 film Marriage Story. From her iconic role in Jurassic Park to her Oscar-winning role, check out her best performances below.

#1

'Blue Velvet' (1986)

In David Lynch's Blue Velvet, Dern stars as Sandy Williams, a high school student drawn into the dark underbelly of suburban life. Her performance provides a contrasting innocence amid Lynch's surreal and unsettling narrative. Dern's portrayal adds a layer of emotional depth to the film, contributing to its status as a cult classic in the realm of neo-noir cinema.

#2

'Rambling Rose' (1991)

Dern delivers a poignant and memorable performance in Rambling Rose as Rose, a young woman with a free-spirited and unpredictable nature. Her portrayal explores the complexities of innocence and sensuality, earning her an Academy Award nomination. Dern's nuanced acting contributes to the film's exploration of societal norms and family dynamics, making the film a compelling and emotionally resonant drama.

#3

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

In Jurassic Park, Dern portrays Dr. Ellie Sattler, a paleobotanist thrust into the thrilling world of cloned dinosaurs. Her character showcases intelligence, courage, and resilience as she navigates the perilous island. The actor's performance adds a human touch to the sci-fi genre, contributing to the film's success. Dern's presence in Steven Spielberg's film is a testament to her versatility across genres.

#4

'Citizen Ruth' (1996)

In Citizen Ruth, Dern delivers a standout performance as Ruth Stoops, a pregnant, substance-abusing woman caught in a legal and moral tug-of-war over her unborn child. Her portrayal skillfully balances humor and poignancy, bringing depth to a character navigating the contentious issue of reproductive rights. The film showcases Dern's versatility and remains a thought-provoking exploration of societal judgments and personal choices.

#5

'Marriage Story' (2019)

In Marriage Story, Dern portrays Nora Fanshaw, a formidable divorce lawyer. Dern's performance earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her portrayal is a masterclass in legal charisma and empathy, offering a nuanced perspective on the complexities of marriage and divorce. Dern's compelling presence adds depth to the film, contributing to its critical acclaim and emotional resonance.