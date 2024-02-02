'The Crew' will release on March 29

'The Crew': Kareena-Tabu-Kriti's film scheduled for release on March 29

By Isha Sharma 11:53 am Feb 02, 202411:53 am

What's the story Fasten your seatbelts! After a long wait, the heist comedy-drama The Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, dropped its first look on Friday and announced the release date of March 29, 2024. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase), the upcoming movie is set against the backdrop of the airline industry. It'll be Kapoor Khan and Tabu's first and Sanon's second release of 2024. A new poster and title announcement will follow soon.

Next Article

Details

The promo has announced the film with a bang!

The Crew's promo is dominated by the catchy Choli Ke Peeche tune playing in the background and a voiceover by the flight captain telling viewers to buckle their "choli" tightly, lest their hearts might pop out. We catch a glimpse of the three ladies looking professional in their aircrew outfits—red coats, skirts, stroller bags, and black flight attendant hats. Separately, the cast also includes Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma (cameo).

Twitter Post

Watch the promo here

Kapoor Khan and Ekta Kapoor's opinion

This is how Kapoor Khan had described 'The Crew'

In a chat with India Today last year, Kapoor Khan spilled details about The Crew, calling it "a cool space of comedy, heist, and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead." The Crew is backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. Speaking about the leads, Ektaa earlier commented, "Their acting prowess and captivating enigma have made them the leading ladies in [respective eras]. Each one has ruled in their decades and continues to wow audiences."

Plot

This is the outline of the story

The plot will reportedly center around "three hard-working working women as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and [they] end up caught in a web of lies," per IMDb. It has been penned by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, both of whom earlier worked on Veere Di Wedding. Rhea-Ektaa-Kapoor Khan, too, are reuniting after the aforementioned buddy drama film.

Sanon's perspective

Sanon's take on the film and supporting actors

Sanon earlier told Indian Express, "It is a quirky fun film. It has got a lot to do with the camaraderie of these three women. It is very well written; it is very funny and has a thrill element to it as well. Obviously, because Rhea is attached to it, it is going to look very good." "I am looking forward to finally getting to work with women who I have admired as actors."