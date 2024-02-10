'DDLJ' to 'Alai Payuthey': Romantic films to watch this Valentine's Day

What's the story Valentine's Day is around the corner; one of the best ways to celebrate the occasion is to call in for a romantic movie night with your partner. Romance-filled movies often tend to invoke mushy feelings as we make for the perfect excuse to indulge in some cuddling. To celebrate the day, we bring you our favorite picks of Indian love dramas from different languages.

Hindi - 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

What's a romantic movie list without the mention of Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? A guilty pleasure for every hardcore romantic, it features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. From its story to its music and performances, DDLJ appealed to fans so much that it went on to become the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema.

Telugu - 'Sita Ramam'

Among the many things that love is about, it also means patience and sacrifice. A film that has beautifully captured this essence of love is Hanu Raghavapudi's 2022 periodical romantic drama, Sita Ramam. It has Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, and Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. Originally made in Telugu, Sita Ramam was released in multiple languages.

Marathi - 'Shala'

Starring Anshuman Joshi and Ketaki Mategaonkar, Shala is a 2011 romantic drama directed by Sujay Dahake. Based on Milind Bokil's novel by the same name, it won two National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Marathi and Best Screenplay. Set in the '70s, it's a heartwarming teenage romance about a ninth-grade school boy who wants to confess his love to his classmate.

Tamil - 'Alai Payuthey'

Considered one of the best titles helmed by Mani Ratnam, Alai Payuthey is a story about a young couple who elopes to get married. Soon, conflicts begin to take place between them, bringing troubles in their married life. It featured R Madhavan and Shalini in the leading roles while AR Rahman composed the music. It was later remade in Hindi as Saathiya.