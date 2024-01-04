'Captain Miller': Cast, story, and release date of Dhanush starrer

'Captain Miller': Cast, story, and release date of Dhanush starrer

'Captain Miller' releases on January 12

Dhanush is a bonafide star of Tamil cinema and the actor is known for his dynamic range. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Captain Miller and is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024, during the Pongal festival. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the movie boasts an impressive cast, including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, and Nassar.

Plotline and crew of the film

Matheswaran and Madhan Karky have penned the screenplay. Set in British India during the 1930s and 1940s, Captain Miller follows the story of an outlaw by the same name who takes part in large-scale looting, heists, and violent uprisings. Contrary to previous assumptions, the film's creators have confirmed that their story is not based on the real-life Captain Miller, a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

CBFC demanded cuts for U/A certification

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has requested several changes to Captain Miller in order to give it a U/A certification. These adjustments include toning down violence in various stabbing scenes, a temple fight sequence, and shortening the climactic battle. Additionally, the CBFC has instructed the filmmakers to mute certain offensive words and remove their corresponding subtitles. The final runtime of the movie is two hours, 37 minutes, and 50 seconds.