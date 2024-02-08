'Guntur Kaaram' box office collection

By Aikantik Bag 10:05 am Feb 08, 202410:05 am

What's the story Telugu films are known for producing stars and their ardent audience is very much in star-worshipping culture. Superstar Mahesh Babu is one such actor with a humongous fan base. His recently released masala entertainer Guntur Kaaram was in the buzz for a long time but has not been able to convert it into commercial viability. In its fourth week, it has slowed down completely.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial earned Rs. 21 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 126.29 crore in India. The film opened to great numbers but could not retain viewers in theaters. The cast includes Sreeleela, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, among others.

