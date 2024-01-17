Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' continues to outperform 'Hanu Man'

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' continues to outperform 'Hanu Man'

By Aikantik Bag 12:04 pm Jan 17, 202412:04 pm

'Guntur Kaaram' and 'Hanu Man' box office collection

Telugu films are known for their larger-than-life content, and the industry has produced some stellar work in the recent past. The 2024 Sankranti saw a clash of heavyweights at the box office. Among them are Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's Hanu Man. Let's decode their box office collection in the first week.

2/3

'Guntur Kaaram' to surpass Rs. 100cr mark domestically

Babu is a true superstar of Tollywood, and the same is reflected as Guntur Kaaram is marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark in the domestic market. Industry tracker Sacnilk stated that the Trivikram directorial earned Rs. 11.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 94.5 crore in India. The cast includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.

3/3

'Hanu Man' stands tall on weekdays

Sajja's Hanu Man has been receiving positive word-of-mouth due to its story revolving around Lord Hanuman. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 12.9 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 68.75 crore in India. The movie has got such great momentum that it will shift gears on the weekend.