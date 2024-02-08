'Hanu-Man' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Hanu-Man' to bow out of theaters soon

By Aikantik Bag 09:33 am Feb 08, 202409:33 am

What's the story Hanu-Man is the newest game changer in Indian cinema as the Teja Sajja-headlined film stood tall amid biggies and became a blockbuster at the box office. The Telugu film has been in the buzz and has delivered up to its expectations. In its fourth week, it has finally slowed down and will soon mark the end of its illustrious box office run.

Next Article

Box office

Inching closer to Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 192.03 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews from critics and viewers. After the box office success, the makers have announced a sequel titled Jai Hanuman. Varma aims to make a mythological cinematic universe in Telugu films.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post