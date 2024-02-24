Rihanna to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Rihanna, Arijit to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

By Tanvi Gupta 08:00 pm Feb 24, 202408:00 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of business tycoon Viren Merchant, are set to celebrate their pre-wedding festivities from March 1-3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The guest list includes the who's who of the business and cinema worlds. Now, the latest reports have revealed that global icon Rihanna and illusionist David Blaine are set to perform alongside Indian music sensations Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh.

Next Article

Celebrity performers

Earlier, Beyoncé performed at Isha Ambani's wedding

Renowned global musicians gracing Ambani family weddings is not a new phenomenon! In 2018, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur saw a performance by world-renowned Beyoncé. Their wedding incurred a whopping $100M expense, according to Bloomberg. The star-studded affair also included luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sachin Tendulkar, and even American politician Hillary Clinton.

Guest list

Business honchos expected to attend Anant-Merchant's pre-wedding events

Prominent international business figures are also anticipated to join Anant and Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. These include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Disney's Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild Chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild. Other attendees might include Saudi Aramco Chairperson Yasir Al Rumayyan, NV Investments founder Vivi Nevo, former Harvard Business School Dean Nitin Nohri, and Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.

Report

Guests will get to experience India's rich culture, heritage

Per reports, the pre-wedding celebrations will highlight India's vibrant culture and traditions. Attendees will reportedly be gifted handcrafted scarves made by female artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat. In January, the event's "leaked" invitation card gained attention on social media. It revealed the festivities will take place at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar—the world's largest grassroots refining complex. The Ambani family planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region.

Insights

Earlier, duo exchanged rings in traditional ceremony

The couple got engaged during a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. In Gujarati weddings, Gol Dhana symbolizes engagement and involves the distribution of coriander seeds and jaggery to guests. Notably, the couple initiated their pre-wedding festivities with their first ceremony at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple on December 29, 2022. As for their love story, Anant and Merchant have known each other for many years.