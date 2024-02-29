Next Article

Box office collection: 'Bramayugam' slows down in second week

By Aikantik Bag 11:22 am Feb 29, 202411:22 am

What's the story Malayalam movies are known for their hard-hitting content and out-of-the-box storytelling. Over the years, the industry has produced several cinematic gems, with the most recent one being Bramayugam. The horror thriller became the talk of the town and has emerged as a big money spinner at the box office. Currently, the film is slowing down and will need momentum.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 24 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews and Mammootty's performance was lauded by all. The veteran superstar has been experimenting and his work is being appreciated by viewers. The cast includes Amalda Liz and Arjun Ashokan, among others.

