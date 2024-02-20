'Lal Salaam' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Lal Salaam' needs gradual momentum for revival

By Aikantik Bag 09:54 am Feb 20, 202409:54 am

What's the story Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made a bumper comeback on celluloid with the sports drama Lal Salaam. The highly anticipated film opened to rave reviews from critics but is having a tumultuous ride at the box office. Despite an impactful extended cameo by superstar Rajinikanth, the movie has been failing to draw viewers into theaters. In its second week, it has been struggling to hold the fort.

Next Article

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 16 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 16.36 crore in India. The movie needs a commercial boost to survive at the box office. The cast includes Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Vignesh, Livingston, K.S. Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah, and Adithya Menon, among others. The project is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post