What's the story Shahid Kapoor is the man of all seasons! Yes, the multi-faceted actor is known for donning varied shades of characters and fans were elated when he made a comeback in the romantic comedy genre with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie grew exponentially over the weekend and will aim to replicate the same success on weekdays in the domestic arena.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 2.25 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 60.45 crore in India. The film has passed the second Monday test by a slight margin. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Rakesh Bedi, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

