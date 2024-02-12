Saira Banu pens heartfelt note on Pran's birth anniversary

What's the story Veteran actor Saira Banu is known for her strong Instagram game. From sharing various Bollywood trivia to expressing her love for Dilip Kumar, the actor has been winning hearts on social media. On the birth anniversary of legendary actor Pran, Banu shared heartwarming stories about the friendship between her late husband and Pran. Banu posted memorable onscreen and offscreen moments of the two actors and penned a heartfelt note about their special bond.

Banu recalled how the duo was both off and on-screen

Banu quoted Kumar's words, reminiscing about their time together on Ram Aur Shyam sets, "At work, we [Kumar and Pran] were invariably pitted against each other- our characters were always caught in a conflict over something or the other." "It used to be very amusing for onlookers to watch the change that would come over him when he faced the camera with me in the frame after all the friendliness and affection they had seen a while ago between us."

Kumar-Pran's camaraderie on Bimal Roy's 'Madhumati' sets

Banu also recounted fond memories of Kumar and Pran on the set of Bimal Roy's Madhumati. She mentioned that during their time in a forest location, where most people spoke Bengali, both actors conversed heartily in Punjabi. "He loved the evenings we spent sitting around a bonfire reciting exquisite poetry. We had some wonderful times in Madras when we were shooting for Ram Aur Shyam and Aadmi."