Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon hint at more collaborations

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon want to headline this Hollywood remake

By Tanvi Gupta 04:35 pm Feb 12, 202404:35 pm

What's the story Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have quickly become a fan-favorite on-screen pair, courtesy of their latest film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. As fans eagerly await more collaborations from the duo, excitement surged when Kapoor and Sanon recently revealed their shared aspirations to headline a remake of the iconic Hollywood romance The Notebook. Notably, the 2004 beloved classic starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

'Our dates are available...let's shoot!

When questioned about their interest in a Hollywood remake during an interview with India Today, Kapoor jokingly remarked, "It took us eight years to agree on a script." To this, Sanon added, "How about The Notebook?" Kapoor enthusiastically agreed, saying, "We just wanted to do a love story together. Our dates are available. Let's shoot!" Interestingly, The Notebook—directed by Nick Cassavetes—emerged as a sleeper hit, surpassing expectations by grossing $117M against its $29M budget.

Recap: What was 'The Notebook' all about?

For those who haven't seen it, The Notebook follows the passionate love story of Noah Calhoun (Gosling) and Allie Hamilton (Adams), who are separated by societal differences. Set in the 1940s, the film navigates their emotional journey of reconnection after years apart. Narrated by an elderly Noah recounting their story, the enduring power of love triumphs despite challenges, making it a timeless and poignant tale.

Meanwhile, quick look at 'TBMAUJ's plot and box office success

TBMAUJ showcases Kapoor as Aryan, a man searching for his ideal partner until he encounters Sifra (played by Sanon), a seemingly perfect woman during a work trip in the US. Little does he know, SIFRA stands for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation. Their love story takes a turn when Aryan introduces Sifra as his would-be wife to his family. The movie debuted with impressive box office numbers, raking in Rs. 26.85cr during its opening weekend.

What's next for Kapoor and Sanon?

Besides their shared interest in a potential The Notebook remake, both actors have other projects in the pipeline. Sanon will appear in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, scheduled for March 29 arrival. On the other hand, Kapoor is occupied with Deva, where he stars opposite Pooja Hegde. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva promises to deliver a heart-pounding spectacle, enriched with intense action sequences. The movie is scheduled for an October 11 release.