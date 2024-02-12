'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' box office collection

By Aikantik Bag 09:08 am Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and he is back on celluloid with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The title of the romantic comedy is as quirky as its plotline and the film experienced a decent opening weekend. Amid mixed reviews from critics and viewers, the film had exponential growth on Sunday.

Surpassing the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 10.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 26.85 crore in India. The movie needs stability on weekdays to hold the momentum in its favor. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, and Grusha Kapoor, among others.

