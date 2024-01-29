#1

'Papa kehte the…'

In a moving moment, a character observes Manoj working hard in a dark mill and questions his ability to study there. He responds, "Papa kehte the, baahar ke andhere se nahi...andar ke andhere se daro," which means, "Don't be afraid of the darkness outside, be afraid of the darkness within." This dialogue serves as a universal reminder to confront internal fears in any circumstance.

#2

'Hum sab ki ladaai…'

During a moment of intense anxiety before the interview, Gauri bhaiya—portrayed by Anshumaan Pushkar—motivates Manoj with the following words: "Ye hum sab ki ladaai hai, ek ka jeet hoga na, toh karodo bhed-bakriyon ka jeet hoga." Translated, it highlights that one person's success represents a victory for millions of people taking the UPSC exam, which in turn inspires and motivates the entire community.

#3

'Agar janta padh-likh gayi…'

Manoj—during his UPSC interview—confronts the greed of leaders by asserting, "Jiske paas power hai, wo kabhi use chhodna nahi chhahta." In another insightful remark, he observes, "Agar janta padh-likh gayi, to netaaon ke liye badi samasya ho jaaegi." underscoring the potential challenge for politicians if the public attains education. The truth and fear about those in power are evident in both of these remarks.

#4

'Paani saaf hona chahiye…'

In response to a question about the superiority of a Hindi medium student over an English medium student in the IAS interview, Manoj offers a profound insight: "Paani saaf hona chahiye, chhahe wo steel ke glass mei ho ya kaanch ke." This metaphor emphasizes the importance of inner purity, suggesting that clarity and integrity matter more than outer appearances, which can be deceptive.

#5

'Cut to 0'

In the movie, Gauri bhaiya explains the difficult challenge of passing the UPSC exam. He elaborates how out of two lakh Hindi medium students, only 25-30 become IAS IPS officers. "Baaki, 199,970 cut to 0. Fat gaya? (Freaked out yet?)" Despite this harsh reality, Manoj faces the challenge head-on, working tirelessly by day and studying endlessly by night, never giving up on his dream.