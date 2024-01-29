Grammy Awards 2024: Your guide on when, where to watch
A countdown to the 66th Grammy Awards has begun! Set to take place on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the event will be hosted once again by comedian and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The nominees were announced back in November for a total of 94 categories, including three new ones. Ahead of the event, here's your guide to when and where to watch this year's Grammy.
When and where to stream Grammys?
Catch the 2024 Grammy Awards live on CBS on Sunday, starting at 8:00pm ET/6:30am IST (Monday). For online viewers, the event will be streamed on YouTube, Twitter handle, and AP's (Associated Press) website. Paramount+ with Showtime is another streaming option. Additionally, live TV streaming services featuring CBS, such as Hulu+ Live TV and FuboTV will also provide an alternative for real-time watching.
Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and more to perform
The first set of performers for the 2024 Grammy Awards features Grammy winners and nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, U2, and Travis Scott. Notably, Eilish has won seven Grammys and is nominated for six awards this year, while Lipa and Rodrigo—both nominated this year—have each won three Grammys. Legendary musician Billy Joel, a five-time Grammy winner and 23-time nominee, will also grace the stage.
Joni Mitchell to make Grammy performance debut
The Recording Academy announced on Sunday that Joni Mitchell will perform this year, marking a significant moment in her comeback journey after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. It will be the first time the 80-year-old entertainer has joined the line-up of live performers at the Grammys. A nine-time Grammy winner, Mitchell received the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. Her first Grammy win was in 1969 for the album Clouds in the Best Folk Performance category.
SZA and Victoria Monét are among the top nominees
SZA is the top contender with nine Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Performance for Kill Bill. Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers are close behind with seven nods each. Taylor Swift, Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste, and producer Jack Antonoff have each bagged six nominations. Monét is also vying for the Best New Artist alongside Gracie Abrams, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, and The War and Treaty.
Categories to AI inclusion: Everything new in Grammys 2024
In June 2023, the Recording Academy introduced three new categories: Best Pop Dance Recording, Best African Music Performance, and Best Alternative Jazz Album. The Best African Music Performance category will celebrate diverse regional styles like Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro-Pop, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz. Earlier, the Academy clarified that only human creators can be nominated for Grammys, but music with AI-created elements is still eligible for entry and consideration.