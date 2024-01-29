Streaming details

When and where to stream Grammys?

Catch the 2024 Grammy Awards live on CBS on Sunday, starting at 8:00pm ET/6:30am IST (Monday). For online viewers, the event will be streamed on YouTube, Twitter handle, and AP's (Associated Press) website. Paramount+ with Showtime is another streaming option. Additionally, live TV streaming services featuring CBS, such as Hulu+ Live TV and FuboTV will also provide an alternative for real-time watching.

Performances

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and more to perform

The first set of performers for the 2024 Grammy Awards features Grammy winners and nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, U2, and Travis Scott. Notably, Eilish has won seven Grammys and is nominated for six awards this year, while Lipa and Rodrigo—both nominated this year—have each won three Grammys. Legendary musician Billy Joel, a five-time Grammy winner and 23-time nominee, will also grace the stage.

New addition

Joni Mitchell to make Grammy performance debut

The Recording Academy announced on Sunday that Joni Mitchell will perform this year, marking a significant moment in her comeback journey after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. It will be the first time the 80-year-old entertainer has joined the line-up of live performers at the Grammys. A nine-time Grammy winner, Mitchell received the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. Her first Grammy win was in 1969 for the album Clouds in the Best Folk Performance category.

Nominees

SZA and Victoria Monét are among the top nominees

SZA is the top contender with nine Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Performance for Kill Bill. Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers are close behind with seven nods each. Taylor Swift, Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste, and producer Jack Antonoff have each bagged six nominations. Monét is also vying for the Best New Artist alongside Gracie Abrams, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, and The War and Treaty.

New categories

Categories to AI inclusion: Everything new in Grammys 2024

In June 2023, the Recording Academy introduced three new categories: Best Pop Dance Recording, Best African Music Performance, and Best Alternative Jazz Album. The Best African Music Performance category will celebrate diverse regional styles like Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro-Pop, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz. Earlier, the Academy clarified that only human creators can be nominated for Grammys, but music with AI-created elements is still eligible for entry and consideration.