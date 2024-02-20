'Fighter' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Fighter' keeps fighting for stability

By Aikantik Bag 10:51 am Feb 20, 202410:51 am

What's the story Hrithik Roshan is often touted as the last of the superstars in Bollywood. The actor returned to the action genre and reunited with longtime collaborator Siddharth Anand in Fighter. The highly anticipated actioner opened to humongous numbers and is inching closer to the Rs. 350 crore mark globally. In its fourth week, the movie experienced a drop and will aim for stability.

Inching closer to Rs. 210 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 70 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 207 crore in India. The film received decent reviews from critics and viewers. The actioner has a crucial week ahead before new Bollywood releases. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, among others.

