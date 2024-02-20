'Bramayugam' box office collection

What's the story Mammootty is undoubtedly the most experimental actor in Indian cinema right now. The veteran superstar has been delving into darker, more complex, and newer things when it comes to stories and themes. The actor's recently released horror thriller Bramayugam has awed the reviewers and viewers across the spectrum. After a smash first weekend, the movie has passed the first Monday test.

Inching closer to the Rs. 15 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial earned Rs. 1.65 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 14.4 crore in India. The makers will aim to shift gears in order to witness a box office explosion. The cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari, among others. The movie is cranked by Shehnad Jalal.

