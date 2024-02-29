Next Article

Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' grows in third week

By Aikantik Bag 10:33 am Feb 29, 202410:33 am

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood and after the success of Kabir Singh and Farzi, his stardom has grown by folds. The same has been reflected in the box office collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The romantic comedy has been minting quite well and has shown growth in its third week.

Box office

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the quirky romcom earned Rs. 87 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 76.02 crore in India. The movie has been able to hold the fort in the third week due to word of mouth. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Rakesh Bedi, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

