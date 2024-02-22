'Shaitaan' releases on March 8

What's the story The much-awaited supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, has finally received its spine-chilling trailer. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by a team including Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, the film is set to haunt theaters on March 8, 2024. Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios have joined forces to bring this eerie tale to life.

In the gripping Shaitaan trailer, Madhavan's character infiltrates Devgn's character's home, revealing his sinister control over Devgn's daughter. Calling her his "katputli" (puppet), Madhavan chillingly declares himself a "bhagwaan" (god). The trailer is filled with haunting images of demonic symbols, as Devgn and Jyotika embark on a harrowing quest to unravel the mystery and rescue their daughter from Madhavan's malevolent clutches.

