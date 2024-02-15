Randhir Kapoor celebrates his 77th birthday on Thursday!

Randhir Kapoor's birthday: Nostalgic walk through veteran actor-director's classic films

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Feb 15, 202402:10 am

What's the story Hailing from the illustrious Kapoor lineage, Randhir Kapoor stands as a distinguished figure in Indian cinema. Son of the legendary Raj Kapoor and sibling to equally acclaimed actors Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, his multifaceted career as an actor, director, and producer has left an indelible mark on the silver screen. On this 77th birthday on Thursday, we look back at his memorable films.

#1

'Kal Aaj Aur Kal' (1971)

After his stint as a child artist in Shree 420 (1955), Kapoor debuted as both an actor and director in Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971). This film featured three generations of the Kapoor family—Randhir, his father (Raj), and his grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor. Additionally, he shared the screen with Babita Kapoor—his wife. Despite being an average success, the film catapulted Kapoor into the mainstream.

#2

'Jeet' (1972)

Following his debut, Kapoor delivered three consecutive hits in 1972: Jeet, Raampur Ka Lakshman, and Jawani Diwani. Notably, he shared the screen with Babita again in Jeet, post their marriage. The film was a remake of the Tamil movie En Annan, featuring MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. To this day, Jeet remains a fan favorite—celebrated for Kapoor's captivating portrayal of the quintessential lover boy.

#3

'Jawani Diwani' (1972)

Jawani Diwani emerged as a major hit in 1972, featuring Kapoor as Vijay opposite Jaya Bachchan's Neeta Thakur. The narrative unfolds as Vijay—smitten by Neeta—discovers she's promised to another man in marriage. RD Burman's musical score, with timeless tracks like Samne Ye Kaun Aaya and Ye Jawani Hai Diwani—sung by Kishore Kumar, continues to be cherished by audiences, contributing to the film's lasting popularity.

#4

'Hamrahi' (1974)

Kapoor's string of back-to-back hits in 1972 was swiftly followed by another success, Humrahi in 1974. Helmed by Anand Sagar, Kapoor portrayed Ramesh opposite Tanuja's Shalini. The film revolves around two candidates seeking employment to support their families. Laden with drama and complemented by soulful tracks sung by Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey, and Asha Bhosle, Humrahi emerged as a compelling entertainer, deserving a revisit.

#5

'Haath Ki Safai' (1974)

A remake of the 1959 film Do Ustad, Haath Ki Safai was a star-studded affair! Kapoor shared the screen with stalwarts like Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, Simi Garewal, Ranjeet, and Satyen Kappu. This typical masala entertainer follows the story of brothers Raju and Shankar, separated by fate, whose lives intersect in Mumbai when Kamini, a wealthy runaway, unintentionally becomes a part of their journey.