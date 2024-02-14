Karan Johar's 'Love Storiyaan' premiered on Wednesday

OTT weekend watchlist: Check out these 5 fresh titles

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:54 pm Feb 14, 202409:54 pm

What's the story It is time to update your watchlist for this week as new OTT titles have made their way to various streaming platforms. From romantic comedies to legal dramas and documentaries, a variety of new releases have been dropped for the audience to pick from. So, if you are wondering what to watch then check out our curated weekend watchlist of our favorite picks.

#1

'Raisinghani V/S Raisinghani'

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi have paired up for a legal drama titled Raisinghani V/S Raisinghani. Conflicting ideologies, legal philosophies, and a woman's trouble in a patriarchal society form the crux of this series. Winget and Wahi will be seen as Anushka and Virat, respectively. The series will premiere every week from Monday to Wednesday. Day/date of release: Monday (February 12) OTT Platform: SonyLIV

#2

'Five Blind Dates'

Another rom-com that is set to entertain you is Five Blind Dates. It follows the story of a young Chinese-Australian, Lia, who owns a tea shop that she inherited from her grandmother. She goes on multiple dates to save her business after she is told that her blind dates will decide the business's future. Day/date of release: Tuesday OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3

'Love Storiyaan'

Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta's Dharmatic Entertainment have presented a Valentine's Day gift to viewers with a collection of six real-life stories. This anthology, helmed by six directors, will inspire and give you hope, proving that love finds itself and can't be curbed by region, religion, caste, or creed. Day/date of release: Wednesday OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4

'Players'

For those who enjoy watching romantic comedies, Players is a fresh release that stars actors Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and Tom Ellis, among others. The story revolves around its key character Mark (Rodriquez), a New York-based sportswriter who is about to develop feelings for a man called Nick (Ellis). Day/date of release: Wednesday OTT platform: Netflix

#5

'Einstein and the Bomb'

If historical events interest you then Einstein and the Bomb should definitely be on your watchlist. Anthony Philipson's documentary film is based on important events from Einstein's life, particularly his contributions to the Manhattan Project and making the US a nuclear power. With archival footage, it also shows his escape from Nazi Germany. Day/date of release: Friday OTT platform: Netflix