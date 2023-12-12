Best Christmas movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment 2 min read

Best Christmas movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

By Namrata Ganguly 10:00 pm Dec 12, 202310:00 pm

Hollywood movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas

Dive into the magic of the season with our handpicked selection of Christmas movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Unwrap a world of heartwarming classics, enchanting animations, and festive comedies, all at your fingertips. Amazon Prime Video brings the yuletide cheer to your screen, ensuring a jolly good time for everyone. From cherished favorites to hidden gems, let the holiday streaming marathon begin!

'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

It's a Wonderful Life unfolds the poignant story of George Bailey, a compassionate man facing despair on Christmas Eve. Threatened by financial ruin and contemplating suicide, George is visited by an angel who reveals the profound impact he has made on others' lives. This timeless classic, directed by Frank Capra, celebrates the indomitable human spirit and the transformative power of love, faith, and community.

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is a comedic rollercoaster that follows Clark Griswold's chaotic attempts to create the perfect family Christmas. From over-the-top decorations, quirky relatives, to snowball mishaps, the holidays turn into a hilarious disaster. Chevy Chase's iconic portrayal of Clark and the Griswold family's festive escapades make this classic a laugh-out-loud celebration of the chaos and joy that often accompany the holiday season.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

In The Nightmare Before Christmas, director Tim Burton's darkly enchanting stop-motion masterpiece, Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes captivated by the holiday's charm. With whimsical characters, hauntingly beautiful animation, and a spellbinding soundtrack, the film weaves a unique and magical tale, blending the eerie allure of Halloween with the joyous spirit of Christmas.

'Dr. Seuss' the Grinch Musical' (2020)

In Dr. Seuss' the Grinch Musical, the classic tale gets a vibrant animated makeover, following the green and grumpy Grinch's mission to steal Christmas from the cheery Whos of Whoville. As he hatches a mischievous plan, unexpected kindness and the spirit of the season work their magic. Narrated by Pharrell Williams, it captures the essence of Dr. Seuss's timeless story with a heartwarming twist.

'Candy Cane Lane' (2023)

Candy Cane Lane follows the spirited journey of Lucy, a small-town bakery owner with a passion for Christmas. When her charming community faces the threat of a corporate takeover, Lucy rallies her neighbors to preserve the festive traditions of Candy Cane Lane. Filled with heart, humor, and holiday magic, this film is a delightful celebration of community, resilience, and the Christmas spirit.