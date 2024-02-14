'Anatomy of a Fall' (L) and 'Poor Things' (R) are competing under the Best Film category

What's the story The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards are set to take place in London on February 19 (IST). As the event organizers get ready to roll out the red carpet, let's take a quick look at movies that have been nominated under the Best Film category. Interestingly, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Bradley Cooper's Maestro have been snubbed in this category.

'Anatomy of a Fall'

The French movie, Anatomy of a Fall, has been making a lot of noise this awards season. Helmed by Justine Triet, the film is a legal drama. It has earned seven nominations at the BAFTA and five at the Academy Awards; while it has won two Golden Globe Awards. Co-written by Arthur Harari and Triet, the movie gained critical acclaim on the international front.

'The Holdovers'

The Holdovers is a comedy-drama directed by Alexander Payne and written by David Hemingson. It stars Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham, Dominic Sessa as Angus Tully, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb, and Carrie Preston as Miss Lydia Crane. It's a story about a teacher who has to look after a handful of students who have nowhere to go on a Christmas break.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese's Killer of the Flower Moon received rave reviews upon its theatrical release in October 2023. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone as the leading stars, was also premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. A crime drama, its script is based on David Grann's 2017 non-fiction book.

'Oppenheimer'

Starring Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, this biographical drama, directed by Christopher Nolan, is based on the life of the man who is credited as the "father of the atomic bomb." Oppenheimer developed the first nuclear bomb under the Manhattan Project. The film also features Robert Downey Jr. in a supporting role as Lewis Strauss, the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (AEC)'s former member.

'Poor Things'

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things has been nominated in 11 categories both at the Oscars and BAFTA Awards. It is already the winner of two Golden Globe Awards, for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone. Apart from Stone, Poor Things also features Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.

