Must-watch documentaries on the LGBTQ+ community

Feb 14, 2024

What's the story Documentaries are the rawest form of storytelling and one of the best mediums for the voiceless, including the LGBTQIA+ community. It provides a platform for social issues and individuals to come up with their stories that would have been hitherto hidden from mainstream media. We have carefully curated documentaries that have given voice to diverse narratives within the LGBTQIA+ community. Take a look.

'How to Survive a Plague' (2012)

Directed by David France, How to Survive a Plague chronicles the AIDS epidemic's early years and the activist groups, ACT UP and TAG, fighting for access to life-saving treatments. The documentary captures the urgency, resilience, and determination of those on the front lines. It is a poignant testament to the power of grassroots movements in challenging times and the crusade for social justice.

'FREE CeCe!' (2016)

FREE CeCe! is a powerful documentary directed by Jacqueline Gares that explores the life and experiences of CeCe McDonald, a transgender woman of color. It chronicles her arrest, incarceration, and painful subjugation, shedding light on systemic issues surrounding race, gender identity, and the criminal justice system. FREE CeCe! serves as a compelling call for justice and equality, advocating for global transgender rights.

'Of Love & Law' (2017)

Directed by Hikaru Toda, Of Love & Law delves into the lives of Fumi and Kazu, a homosexual couple who run a law firm in Japan. The film explores their interconnected journey and their efforts to promote social justice, while also battling societal norms. Of Love & Law is a moving portrayal of love, resilience, and the pursuit of equality in a conservative society.

'The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson' (2017)

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, directed by France, investigates the mysterious death of LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson, a key figure in the Stonewall riots. The documentary delves into her life, activism, and the challenges faced by transgender individuals. It casts light on the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community and their years of incessant struggle.

'State of Pride' (2019)

State of Pride, directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, follows Raymond Braun as he travels across the US during Pride Month. The documentary digs into various LGBTQ+ perspectives, reflecting on the history, struggles, and victories of the community. Through personal narratives, it celebrates the progress made and examines the ongoing roadblocks faced by the LGBTQ+ movement in different parts of America.