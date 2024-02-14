'Road House': Everything to know about the film

What's the story Among the many iconic 1980s films, Road House (1989) stands out for its quirky appeal. Now, 35 years later, a remake of the cult classic is finally set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 21. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Elwood Dalton, with Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) directing the film. From the plot to the cast, here's everything you need to know.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Filming for Road House began in 2022 in the Dominican Republic, with additional scenes shot during a UFC event in Las Vegas last year. The script was written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry, who collaborated with original Road House screenwriter David Lee Henry on the story treatment. Joel Silver, producer of the original film, returns for the remake, with Henry Braham handling cinematography.

Cast

Meet the cast bringing the remake to life

In this modern take, Gyllenhaal portrays Dalton, an ex-UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighter turned bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. The star-studded lineup also includes Daniela Melchior as Elwood's love interest Ellie, Billy Magnussen as the antagonist Brandt, and other actors like Jessica Williams and Darren Barnet. This film marks Conor McGregor's acting debut and features former UFC fighter Jay Hieron as well.

Plot

What will 'Road House' be all about?

The official synopsis describes the remake as an "adrenaline-fueled reimagining." While it may not replicate the unique blend of martial arts and gratuitous nudity that defined the original Patrick Swayze-led classic, the collaboration between Liman and Gyllenhaal holds promise for a winning combination. The film will have its world premiere at the 2024 SXSW festival in Austin, Texas before releasing on Prime Video.

Theatrical release

Director Liman was disheartened by lack of theatrical release

The first official trailer for the film dropped on January 25, showcasing thrilling action sequences. Despite positive test screenings, the film will not receive a theatrical release. Liman expressed his disappointment, stating, "Movies like Road House, people actually want to see on the big screen, and it was made for the big screen." He plans to boycott the premiere in protest of the decision.

Did you know?

Previous attempts to remake 'Road House'

This is not the first attempt to remake Road House. In 2015, former UFC star Ronda Rousey was slated to play the lead role of Dalton, with Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook) as writer and director, but the project never materialized. Before this, The Fast and the Furious director Rob Cohen was set to helm the film but left the project upon Rousey's inclusion.