F.N.S. Cringe Vinash finds nationwide backing for 'Erase Valentine's Day'

Feb 14, 2024

What's the story Cadbury 5 Star is on a bold mission to "Erase Valentine's Day." The campaign—launched last week—aimed at launching the time-traveling aid, F.N.S. Cringe Vinash, a vessel designed to help people escape the Valentine's Day mush. On Wednesday, YouTubers Tanmay Bhatt and Samay Raina assumed command to undertake the operation on a YouTube livestream which gathered over 1 lakh views. The question is, did they succeed?

Why does this story matter?

Valentine's Day, observed annually on February 14, is a celebration of love. It's a time when individuals convey their emotions to their loved ones through thoughtful gestures such as exchanging gifts, sharing heartfelt messages, and enjoying quality time together. Chocolates are a favorite among consumers, especially on Valentine's Day. Chocolate companies often incorporate the emotional aspects of the holiday into their marketing strategies. Yet what sets 5 Star's marketing apart is its distinct spin on a familiar theme.

Anti-Valentine's mission: What was it all about?

The "Erase Valentine's Day" mission live-stream invited viewers to partake in a cringe-free celebration. The event aimed to unite people in a unique and unconventional manner, breaking away from the traditional "overload love" of Valentine's Day festivities. Cadbury 5 Star, in collaboration with space scientist Nambi Narayanan, introduced the innovative "time travel vessel." On Wednesday, three volunteers executed a live-streamed journey to fast-forward the day from their timelines.

This is how people reacted to the campaign

The campaign struck a chord with those tired of the day's festivities. Social media has become a playground for creative tributes to the heroic F.N.S Cringe Vinash. From sand sculptures to hoisting flags, people went all out to support Cadbury 5 Star's mission. In Mumbai, a sand artist crafted a jaw-dropping sculpture of the time-travel vessel. College students in Mumbai joined the cause, decorating their hostels with flags and cheering on the mission, creating a Hogwarts-meets-cringe-free-revolution vibe.

5 Star's history of anti-Valentine campaigns

Cadbury 5 Star has a history of launching innovative anti-Valentine campaigns over the past six years, catering to singles and the heartbroken, and offering a fresh perspective on the holiday. In its 2023 Valentine's campaign, the brand collaborated with Ogilvy India to launch an initiative catering to singles. Embracing the theme of #DoNothing, the brand introduced a Mush Detector Web App to help users navigate romantic couple-saturated areas leading up to Valentine's Day.

Other similar campaigns by the brand

In its 2020 campaign, Cadbury 5 Star upheld its #DoNothing tradition, urging singles to relax on Valentine's Day. The campaign went beyond digital platforms, showcasing creative out-of-home (OOH) activities. Notably, Silk's romantic billboard asked, "How far will you go for love?" with 5 Star's billboard humorously responding, "Nah, I'm fine here. Eat 5 Star, #DoNothing." Alongside outdoor communication, engaging short videos entertained the audience with relatable stories.