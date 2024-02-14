Unravel the world of Mammootty's 'Bramayugam'

Amid name change, Mammootty clarifies details about his 'Bramayugam' character

By Tanvi Gupta 04:47 pm Feb 14, 202404:47 pm

What's the story Mammootty's upcoming Malayalam horror-thriller, Bramayugam, has been a buzzworthy 2024 film. However, just two days before its scheduled release on Thursday (February 15), the movie encountered legal challenges. A petition was filed against the lead character's name, Kunjumon Potty, by the head of Punjamon Illam—a Brahmin family in Kerala. In response, the filmmakers changed the name to Kodumon Potti. This development follows a press conference where Mammootty revealed intriguing details about his role.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Bramayugam marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Bhoothakaalam director Rahul Sadasivan. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amanda Liz, Manikandan Achari, and others in pivotal roles. Set in pre-modern Kerala, the story follows an old feudal lord, Kodumon Potti (Mammootty), who practices black magic. YNot Studios and Night Shift Studios are producing the film, with Christo Xavier composing the original soundtrack.

Character details

'Concept of villain didn't exist': Mammootty on his role

Mammootty addressed whether he would play a full-fledged villain. He emphasized that the story unfolds in a time when the concept of "villain" didn't exist as it does today. The megastar pointed out that while villains were present in Shakespearean plays, the idea of labeling individuals as villains was nonexistent. Mammootty stressed that in this film, "there are no heroes or villains." Instead, it focuses on characters immersed in a spectrum of emotions.

Production

Why 'Bramayugam' is shot in black and white

Mammootty also explained the decision to produce Bramayugam in black and white. He stated that it aligns with the film's setting in an era before movies existed. The actor believes this stylistic choice will provide a unique experience for younger viewers unfamiliar with black and white films, while evoking nostalgia for others.

Legal woes

Meanwhile, know more about film's recent legal hurdles

Bramayugam faced a legal hurdle just two days ago when the head of Punjamon Illam filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking to halt the film's release. They claimed that the depiction of the lead character, Kunjumon Potty, could harm their family's reputation. The petitioner added that the "storyline was not a true depiction of the petitioner's ancestor and was created only to defame the petitioner and his family."

Poll

