'Let's March together': Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat hint at wedding date

By Aikantik Bag 04:38 pm Feb 14, 202404:38 pm

What's the story Bollywood stars Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have sparked wedding speculation with their recent Valentine's Day Instagram posts. Samrat shared a picture of the duo on a boat and penned, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda." Kharbanda penned, "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday." Is there another wedding around the corner in Bollywood? Let's find out!

Insiders revealed the wedding venue

Kharbanda's smart wordplay in the caption has fueled the rumors. As per the Indian Express, some insiders revealed that the lovebirds will tie the knot in March in Delhi. Earlier, the Fukrey actor's cousin Ria Luthra posted photos of the couple in traditional attire, sporting engagement rings and posing with loved ones. Neither of them has confirmed or denied the reports though.

