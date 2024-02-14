'Dark Nuns' is currently in pre-production stage

'Dark Nuns': Lee Jin-wook joins Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been

By Aikantik Bag 03:35 pm Feb 14, 202403:35 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Lee Jin-wook is said to be contemplating a role in the upcoming film Dark Nuns (working title), joining forces with actors Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been. As reported by SEDAILY STAR, this film is poised to be a female-driven adaptation of the 2015 blockbuster The Priests, which captivated 5.44M viewers. The intriguing storyline will revolve around mysterious nuns performing exorcisms.

Next Article

Details

Lee's agency reacted to media speculations

After the media speculations, BH Entertainment, Lee's agency, confirmed the actor's positive consideration of the role in Dark Nuns. Additionally, Song and Jeon are currently mulling over their participation in the upcoming film. The ardent K-drama fans are quite excited to witness this combination in this new adaptation.

Career

Recent works of the trio

Lee is currently gearing up for the release of Squid Game 2, set to premiere in 2024. Meanwhile, Song was recently seen in Now, We Are Breaking Up and The Glory. Jeon, on the other hand, was recently seen in Cobweb, Harbin, and A Time Called You.